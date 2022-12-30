With Karole Kasita due any time, her close friends in the celebrity circles made her a surprise baby shower party on Thursday in Munyonyo.

Just a couple of weeks ago, singer Karole Kasita’s close friends surprised her with a baby shower to prepare her for her due date.

On Thursday, her other close friends in the artists’ circles further made her another party at the Meley Impala Hotel in Munyonyo.

The party had some of the big names in the entertainment industry including Eddy Kenzo, Lydia Jazmine, Spice Diana, Melissa Mulungi, Abryanz, Nina Roz, Artin Pro, Kaijuka Abbas, among others.

All dressed in black except Karole Kasita who wore all-white, the guests seemed quite happy for the heavily pregnant Mamacita who is anticipated to welcome her bundle of joy before the end of the year.

Gifts ranging from clothes, pampers, and other materials for babies were seen being given to Karole who was overjoyed by the deep thought of her famous friends.

“I am so humbled that you have managed to gather all these artists to come here and show me all this love. I feel so loved,” Karole Kasita partly said as she thanked her comrades.

Speaking to Mbu.ug, one of the guests revealed that as artists, it’s such small things that make someone happy and that she was grateful to see Karole overjoyed by the little surprise.

“She is such a sweet soul, we had to throw a little something. Sometimes it’s things like these that make people feel loved and appreciated,” one of the guests told Mbu.

We wish Karole a safe delivery!