Socialite Prima Kardashi, born Prima Ndagire, says her romantic relationship with her baby daddy Geosteady will only be confirmed when the two walk down the aisle.

The mother of two came clean about her relationship with Geosteady saying they have never come public to reveal that they rekindled their romantic affairs.

She stressed that they are only working partners and co-parents in an effort to give their children all the basic needs that they may need in life.

She then noted that Geosteady can date whoever he wants emphasising that her bond with the “Owooma” singer is strictly business and support toward one another.

I and George, we have never come to the public and confessed that we are together. But business-wise, support. And the fact that we have children we decided to work together as long as we can afford a living. I and him to confirm our relationship, we shall first wed ourselves. Prima Kardashi

She added that she can also date whoever she wants for now before she bragged how she was one of the sponsors of Geosteady’s event that was held at Cubana.

She also hinted that she is still on good talking terms with Mr. Henrie since they have a business together.