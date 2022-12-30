Kenyan reggae and ragga musician Swabri Mohammed, globally known by the stage name Redsan, says he wouldn’t mind having a Ugandan beauty as his sweetheart.

The “Shoulder Back” fame singer opened up about his wish while replying to a question about if he has ever fallen in love with a Ugandan woman for the many times he has paid a visit to the Pearl of Africa.

Redsan responded by saying he wouldn’t mind having a Ugandan beauty although he already has a wife noting that adding one is not bad on his side.

He went ahead to state that if he ever gets one, he would travel with her to Nairobi and they would have a good time together and make babies.

I wouldn’t mind having a Ugandan beauty as well. I have a wife but I can add another. So ladies come out in big numbers and I see you. I might take you to Kenya and we make babies. Redsan

Redsan made the statements during the Terminal Kampala press conference held at Sky Hotel for the event that is set to get underway tonight at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Redsan is one of the most well-renowned ragga and dancehall artists in East Africa. His popularity has extended to the rest of Africa, and parts of Europe, the United States, and the Middle East as well.

In 2020, Redsan called out singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool for having betrayed him when he didn’t come to his rescue when a Ugandan events promoter breached their performance contract, something that left him hurting.