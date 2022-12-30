Diaspora-based Ugandan dancehall singer Rhoda K says 2022 has been quite a terrible year as she has had visits to the hospital a little too much whilst battling for her life.

Without so much music to give this year, Rhoda K has caught headlines in the local tabloids mostly for lifestyle-related matters.

After opening up about her sexuality, the Nyama singer was bashed by a few of her fans for ditching music ever since she left Uganda.

Little did they know that she has been going through some tough times especially this year with her health always an issue.

As the year closes, Rhoda K wants to thank God for enabling her to recover well from whatever illness robbed some time off her life this year.

Through social media, the usually jolly singer revealed that she has been in and out of hospitals, fighting for her life several times this year and she counts her blessings for making full recovery in time.

She shared a photo of herself at the hospital and it is easy to notice the weight changes on her body. She urges her followers who have enjoyed good health this year to count their blessings too.

“This is a rare picture of me. We always don’t post the bad side but dis year I’ve been in hospital several times fighting for my life but I wanna thank God for a full recovery and good health,” Rhoda K partly wrote.

“If you’ve not been in hospital this year, its only enough to be thankful to God. Me I don’t want anything more but to thank God for the gift of life and a healthy prosperous 2023. Thank you Jesus once again. HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023,” she added.

We hope 2023 is happier for you Rhoda!