TNS singer Aroma, real name Kyavaerimukama, is elated upon being gifted brand-new wheels on her birthday as she added another year.

The “Check Yo Lover” singer has for long been bothered by hoping on boda-boda’s and hiring Ubers to rush to different gigs that she deemed were very costly to her.

Her management team thus chose to celebrate her big day by blessing her with a new Toyota IST 2008 that is believed to have cost them Shs37m.

The ride has a registration number plate UBM 534P and very soon she will be cruising it on the streets of Kampala since her transport means have been eased.

Unlike last year, this time around Aroma didn’t celebrate her birthday with the less privileged children as she first had to cater to one of her biggest challenges in terms of movement.

In 2021, Aroma paid a visit to autistic children in Kisenyi along with her team where they gave out foodstuffs to the team to support them through the festive season.

Congratulations Aroma on your new wheels!