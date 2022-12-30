As of 30th December 2022, these are the top 10 tweets with the most likes on the social networking platform Twitter.

Ever wondered which is the most liked tweet in the world, what it is about, and when and by whom it was posted?

We got you covered with this list which features the likes of Elon Musk, Chadwick Boseman (RIP), Greta Thunberg, and Barack Obama, among others.

The most-liked tweet in the world, as of today, has over 7 million likes and was tweeted from the account of American actor Chadwick Boseman, announcing his death from cancer.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s tweet is the most recent tweet on the list having been tweeted on Tuesday (27th December 2022). It was in response to American-British media personality Andrew Tate taunting her with his car collection’s emissions.

Check out the rest of the tweets with the most likes below:

Top 10 Most Liked Tweets

Chadwick Boseman ( @chadwickboseman ) – Tweet announcing his death

The tweet announcing the death of American actor Chadwick Boseman made on 29th August 2020 became the most-liked tweet in the history of Twitter within 24 hours of its being posted and was the most-liked tweet of 2020.

Elon Musk ( @elonmusk ) – “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in”

Following his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter a few days prior, Elon Musk jokingly announced that he would also purchase Coca-Cola in order to restore its now-illegal recipe.

Barack Obama ( @barackobama ) – “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion.”

This tweet was the first of three, by former US President Barack Obama, quoting a passage from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, in response to the 2017 Charlottesville attack. The accompanying picture, taken in 2011 by former White House photographer Pete Souza, shows Obama visiting a daycare center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Joe Biden ( @joebiden ) – “It’s a new day in America”

President-elect Joe Biden posted this tweet on the day of his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. According to Twitter’s year-end review, it is the most-liked tweet of 2021.

Barack Obama ( @barackobama ) – Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Barack Obama wrote this tweet in tribute to American basketball player Kobe Bryant after news of his and his daughter Gianna’s deaths in a helicopter crash surfaced. According to Twitter’s year-end review, it was the second most-liked tweet of 2020.

Andy Milonakis ( @andymilonakis ) – “Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice”

American comedian Andy Milonakis posted this tweet in response to the launch of Crew Dragon Demo-2 by SpaceX on May 30, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests. According to Twitter’s year-end review, it was the third most-liked tweet of 2020.

Greta Thunberg ( @gretathunberg ) – “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com”

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted this in response to American-British media personality Andrew Tate taunting her with his car collection’s emissions. Tate’s original tweet received 206 thousand of likes.

Elon Musk ( @elonmusk ) – “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means”

Billionaire Elon Musk posted this tweet ahead of the Twitter board unanimously accepting his buyout deal.

Twitter ( @twitter ) – “hello literally everyone”

Twitter tweeted this on a day when Facebook, Inc.-owned social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, suffered a major, worldwide outage. According to Twitter’s year-end review, it is the third most-liked tweet of 2021.

Jungkook ( @BTS_twt ) – Famous selfie

BTS member Jungkook posted a selfie featuring his newly-dyed blond hair. The tweet surpassed 1 million likes in 58 minutes. According to Twitter’s year-end review, it is the second most-liked tweet of 2021.