Ugandan actor and film director Morris Mugisha is delighted following the good news for his film ‘Tembele’ making the cut to the 95th Oscars Awards consideration list.

The news makes “Tembele” the first ever Ugandan film to get selected in the worldwide celebrated awards that are held annually.

The Ugandan movie was selected for consideration in the International Feature Film category which included many other film creations from different actors across the world.

Having got a notification that the ‘Tembele’ film had been considered for selection, Morris Mugisha rushed to his Instagram handle to share the good news with the Uganda film fraternity and his followers at large.

He thanked God for opening the doors for him in 2022 and for the blessings that He bestowed upon him plus the creativity that got him this far.

I wiLL never eVer seiZe to worship the Lord God fOr thE Year 2022 whEn #TEMBELE fiLm mAde iT to the Oscars seLecTion LisT as the first Ugandan film. For watching over me, ma PeopLe and bLessing me endLessLY, Thank You Lord faTher. Morris Mugisha

Morris Mugisha joins fellow film director and actor Loukman Ali who have opened doors for other film creatives to have a chance for their movies to get selected for Oscars and Netflix by exhibiting the quality of content and standard needed on the world stage.

It should be remembered in 2021, Loukman Ali’s ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ movie became the first Ugandan movie to get onto Netflix.

Congratulations Morris on the feat!