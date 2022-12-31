Singer Naira Ali has blasted Vision Group analysts who came up with the list of the top 100 celebrities who dominated 2022 without Bobi Wine and Abryanz.

Naira Ali advised the team that came up with names to make proper research before publishing in the newspaper.

She explained that Abryanz has been her biggest celebrity of 2022 adding that even the celebrities who were listed celebrate him.

She went ahead to add that Jose Chameleone also deserved to appear higher up on the list because he has released one of the biggest songs for the last two years.

The USA-based songstress further noted that Bobi Wine is the most celebrated person in Uganda today and she by wondered what the list was about.

Abryanz you’re my biggest celebrity in 2022, even celebrities on this list celebrate you. Jose Chameleone I celebrate you for having one of the biggest songs (Forever) in the last two years. Bobi Wine I think is the most celebrated person in Uganda today. Anyways in reality you guys are too big to be on this list. Oba bino bi list mubikola munywedde biki, do some research mutuswaza. Naira Ali

On the list, Naira Ali’s name does not appear anywhere, and some critics believe that it could be the reason why she is upset.

When we took a scroll through her comment section, several of her followers were in agreement starting with Abryanz who thanked her for telling the truth.