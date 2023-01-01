Returning for the second time, S.A’s Costa Titch and Nigerian singer Ruger left revelers yearning for more during the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Garden City rooftop last night.

South African artist Costa Titch and Nigerian wonderboy Ruger returned to the +256 to usher Ugandans into 2023 courtesy of Kash Events.

Previously a dancer, Costa Tsobanoglou, popularly known as, Costa Titch is a South African rapper and songwriter born in 1995 had been to Uganda previously on 16th July 2022 at the Club Dome Experience.

His performance left many Ugandans yearning to see more of him and they got exactly that on Saturday night as he put up a similarly spirited performance with his energetic dance moves.

Costa Titch upon arrival in Uganda

His counterpart Ruger as well rocked the revelers, performing his bangers including Girlfriend, Snapchat, Red Flags, among others.

While performing ‘Girlfriend’, the Nigerian star was joined on stage by popular Ugandan dancer Dance Mamweta who wowed the crowds with her moves.

Several local stars as well turned up including the event host Sheilah Gashumba, Rickman, Deejays Vee, Fame, and Maker Breaker, plus artists like Vinka, Kataleya and Kandle, among others.