According to reports making rounds, nine people are confirmed to have lost their lives with many more surviving with injuries following a stampede that occurred at Freedom City Mall during the New Year’s eve celebrations.

As part of the new year’s eve celebrations, partygoers flocked to Freedom City Mall, Namasuba to catch entertainment from their favorite artists.

However, at around midnight, a forgettable incident happened when the event’s emcees asked the partygoers to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

The stampede that followed after the fireworks display is said to have led to the unfortunate events and five people are said to have lost their lives including juveniles.

It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people. Luke Owoyesigire, The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson

The other four deaths were confirmed at the hospitals where the injured people were transported by emergency responders who arrived on the scene.

“The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rush and neglect that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba,” ASP Owoyesigyire added, noting that “the bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago.”

More information on the story is still coming in as the identities of the deceased are yet to be released. May their souls Rest In Peace.