On his list of the most outstanding personalities of 2022, Gagamel boss Bebe Cool places his nemesis Bobi Wine in the Legendary category while King Saha makes it at the bottom.

As a norm, Ugandan singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool releases a list of the artists he believes stood out in terms of good music, hard work, and other aspects.

On the 2022 list, Bebe Cool says he considered those artists who outshined the rest despite having a financially challenging year pro the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Last year was a fair year because some artistes went ahead to outshine the others although the year was financially challenging,” he said during the live broadcast to unveil his list on Sanyuka TV.

Kataleya and Kandle make it on Bebe Cool’s list of outstanding artistes

“I feel hardworking people should be recognised, and because of my experience and input in the music industry, I think I have the moral authority to rank these artistes,” he added before revealing his list as stated below:

The Legendary Category

Jose Chameleone Maddox Ssematimba Afrigo Band Bobi Wine

Concert of the Year

Eddy Kenzo Festival Winnie Nwagi Live at Cricket Oval African Music Azawi concert

Top Artistes of The Year