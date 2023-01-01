Ugandan rising star Israella Chris (’14) was announced the winner of the 2022 series of United Kingdom’s ‘The Voice Kids’ singing competition.

Ugandan gospel singers Pastor Myco Chris and Gwendolyn Mukuku are the proudest parents at the moment following their daughter Israella’s emerging victory in the 2022 series of The Voice Kids UK.

The Voice Kids UK competition has seen kids ages seven to 14 show off their vocal talents.

Israella’s family and friends encouraged her to audition for this short and sweet sixth season, lasting only three episodes.

The 14-year-old Israella Chris was announced by host Emma Willis after she impressed judges Roman Keating (replacing Mel C), Will.i.am, Danny Jones, and Pixie Lott. It should be remembered that Israella performed at Pixie’s wedding.

Ugandan George The Poet’s podcast wins Peabody Award See more

No sooner had the young singer learned she had won a trip to the Universal Orlando resort than she got ecstatic and nearly speechless.

The other contestants were Todd, Sebastian, and Tawana, giving pop star Pixie Lott (Israella’s coach) every reason to rejoice.

Israella thanked everyone for believing in her and hoped she had made them proud as she was showered with confetti after her name was called.

She said, “I want to thank these guys over here,” pointing to her fellow finalists. “You guys brought the fire this year!” Israella’s loved ones, then rushed to the stage to embrace her.

Israella gave several powerful performances throughout the series, beginning with a soulful performance of Ray Charles’ ‘Georgia on My Mind.” During the final, she made everyone cry with the Carrie Underwood song, ‘How Great Thou Art.”

Israella is in her tenth year of school and is studying extra sciences in addition to her GCSEs. She wants to be a medical doctor to help people. Singing is her first passion.

She is now at the center of attention in the United Kingdom, as she was recently interviewed and featured by the BBC, National Geographic, Daily Mail, The Sun, ITV, The Standard, Metro, MSN, and Good Morning Britain.

Congratulations Israella!