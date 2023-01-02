To keep her mental health in check, Ugandan songstress Ang3lina has vowed not to support Manchester United football club in 2023.

UK-based Ugandan musician Angella Nabuufu, popularly known as Ang3lina, is a big fan of music and sports with basketball and football taking the lead.

Her love for Manchester United and the French national team is a public secret but she is dumping the former for her own sanity.

Through a series of tweets made on 31st December, the Baby Oh singer revealed what a great year 2022 was and how she is thankful for everything that happened.

“This year was a great year. I’m thankful for the good times and the bad times. Thankful for every opportunity that came my way and for all the people I met this year. Everything was worth it. 2023 I’m ready for ya,” she tweeted.

She is, however, not happy with her club Manchester United’s performance last year and she does not want any of it in 2023.

“2023, I will no longer support Manchester United. I’ve been a loyal fan since I was 7 years old, But I can no longer risk my health and blood pressure no more,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I have finally accepted the Alex Ferguson era of winning trophies will never come back. It is what it is,” she added, sending her followers into confusion.