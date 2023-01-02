Kingslove singer Mansur Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha has shown signs of improvement after spending several days off following a strange illness that had him admitted.

For over a week, King Saha has been off the grid after photos of him laying on a hospital bed after being admitted made rounds on social media.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the singer has been battling malaria while others hint at possible fatigue.

Other rumors have also been circulating indicating that he was advised to check into rehab over suspected drug abuse but these reports have not been confirmed as of yet.

On Tuesday morning, the Zakayo singer resurfaced by sharing a photo of himself drinking Lucozade. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you All for the “Get Well” messages. Happy 2023.”

The news of Saha’s return is good music for his fans and they have expressed how much they have missed him while he was away.

It should be remembered that King Saha is slated to hold his concert this year on Valentine’s Day (14th February 2023) at Hotel Africana.