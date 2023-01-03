The government has pledged to extend financial support to the families of the victims of the stampede that occurred on New Year’s eve at Freedom city mall, Namasuba.

The revelation of the government’s concern to reach out to the stampede victims with Shs5m each was made by the Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo during a security meeting that was being conducted at the mall.

She disclosed that the parents who lost more than one person in the stampede will receive 10 million shillings that will aid them in burial arrangements.

The security meeting was conducted on Monday evening at the mall with the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi and other government officials plus some of the bereaved families present.

Jessica Alupo also called for a thorough investigation into the matter and to produce a detailed report about what exactly caused the stampede.

Apparently, events promoter Abby Musinguzi, better known as Abtex, is in the coolers following his arrest since he was the organizer of the event that claimed at least ten lives.