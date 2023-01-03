Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone says it’s so easy to make it into the limelight nowadays as celebrities have every tool needed at their disposal.

The Leone Island Music Empire boss notes that back then when they started out their music careers, it was hard for one to make the cut to the mainstream media, unlike today.

The “forever” singer says that today, there are lots of mediums where artists can promote their craft compared to the earlier years.

He goes on to advise them to use the platforms pretty well and later bragged about how for them they managed to break out with little publicity.

He vowed that whether with much or less publicity, they are bound to keep shining no matter what comes their way.

Jose Chameleone made the comments as he discussed New Vision’s recently released list of the top 100 celebrities of 2022.

He noted that he is no longer a celebrity but an icon and superstar who doesn’t deserve being on the lists made or published by different outlets.