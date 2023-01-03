Ugandan singer Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka seems to be out of control of her Instagram account and according to reports, it was taken over by unknown hackers.

At over 1.1 million followers, Lydia Jazmine’s IG account is one of the most followed in the country among local musicians.

The songstress is a big social media user and his Instagram always has the latest photos of her, something which some of her fans have found rather disturbing in relation to the low number of songs she releases annually.

Waking up on Tuesday morning, the account had lost all its posts; photos, and videos, and the profile picture had also been changed.

According to a close friend, Lydia’s account was hacked yesterday by hackers and her team is trying whatever possible to retrieve access.

The songstress is yet to reveal the news via her other social media accounts and a few critics hint that she could have just archived the photos to begin a new year in style.

They might not be very wrong as the display image on the IG handle has the words, “A new era of me.”