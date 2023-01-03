Ugandan celebrities in the entertainment, sports, and political spheres gathered for a football match dubbed ‘Play For Hope’ Celebrity Match on Monday 2nd January 2023.

Happening for the second edition, the charity match saw Team Spice Diana and Team Alex Muhangi face off in a football showdown at the KCCA Phillip Omondi Stadium.

Popular figure like Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, Alex Muhangi, Pinky, John Blaq, Rickman, Maulana and Reign, DJ Roja, Kaiyz, Gareth Onyango, Hannington Bugingo, Kalela, Bushingtone, Lynda Ddane, among others turned up for the match.

Members of Parliament Hon. Zaake Francis Butebi and Hon. Luyombya Godfrey were also seen on ground supporting the good cause.

The match also featured some local football stars including Mustafa Kizza and Saddam Juma who have always turned up to be part of the cause.

All proceeds from the match including contributions, gate collections and other sales are to be forwarded to Katalemwa Cheshire Home which provides a family home environment to people who are incurably sick or with physical disabilities.

“This is a very important match. It’s a charity match and it also represents brotherhood and unity as artists as we begin this year together. So it’s amazing and so beautiful,” said Eddy Kenzo.

Check out a few photos from the event below: