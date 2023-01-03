Last year, we had a couple of artists dropping music albums while others released Extended Plays (EP) which has become a trend among celebrity musicians.

Singer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman Manrick has also revealed that he is about to release an Extended Play (EP) early this year.

Rickman says his EP will be dropping in February although he is yet to reveal the title and actual dates as to when he plans to treat his music lovers to his awesome jams.

He tipped his fans to expect the most amazing music projects from his soon-to-be-released EP adding that it is set to take the Ugandan music industry by storm.

Also Read: Sheilah Gashumba gifts Rickman with Arsenal vs Man U match ticket, fully paid trip to London

So far, Rickman already got underway the new year with the release of a freestyle jam dubbed ‘Luga Pandemic’.

I dropped a freestyle jam already for 2023 dubbed ‘Luga Pandemic’. I have an EP that is coming up very soon. I will drop it in Feb. So, you guys be ready for some amazing and awesome music. Rickman

A section from the rap community believes that if Rickman had stood his ground in the rap genre, he would even be a better artist than he is now.

For now, we wait for the EP to drop as we groove to “Luga Pandemic”.