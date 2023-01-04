Eddy Kenzo maintains that despite being blessed and lucky, he is intentional with everything he does and that Bebe Cool referring to him as merely lucky is not a valid statement.

On the ‘ Bebe Cool List ’ of the top performing artists of 2022, he listed Eddy Kenzo in the 6th position ahead of the likes of Jose Chameleone and Spice Diana, among others.

Bebe explained that the Grammy award nominee is “somehow lucky” and that Ugandans should not be surprised if he goes ahead to win the country’s first grammy award.

“Grammy Academy nominee Eddy Kenzo appears on this list with one of the biggest songs. Kenzo continues to surprise people with his music career. Looking at 2022 itself, he is the only Ugandan in the Grammy awards,” wrote Bebe.

Bebe Cool celebrates Eddy Kenzo’s Grammy awards nomination together with Matt B

“With his humble ways, this man is somehow lucky, and don’t be surprised if Kenzo/Uganda wins the first Grammy award,” he added.

The statements seem not to have pleased the Big Talent Entertainment boss who during an interview with a local YouTuber said he is intentional with everything he has achieved thus far.

“Bebe used the word “lucky” but you cannot be lucky forever. I know what I’m doing and I’ve done what I’ve done,” Kenzo noted.

“I think he should accept and let the people know that I’ve been doing this for over ten years so I know what I’m doing. Yes, I’m very lucky and blessed but that doesn’t take away the fact that I am aware of everything I do. I am who I am and I thank each and every one for the support.”