Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi, commonly known as Abtex, has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison until the 10th of January over the New Year’s stampede that resulted in the loss of ten lives at Freedom City Mall.

The 52-year-old Musinguzi was sent to Luzira prison on Tuesday after appearing before the Grade One Magistrate Igga Adiru of Makindye Division Magistrate’s Court.

Abtex was arrested on Monday in connection with the unfortunate incident and charged with negligence.

It is reported that one of the emcees at the event he had organized asked revelers to rush out and watch fireworks a few minutes before midnight which led to the stampede.

Based on a report made by his lawyer Erias Lukwago, Abitex will be brought back to court on 10th January for the hearing of his bail application.

Erias Lukwago said that Abtex was charged with nine counts of negligent acts occasioning the loss of lives of nine people on the spot.

However, the venue owner Ssebalaamu and his manager who were responsible for the fireworks explosion were not arraigned before the court saying they had no cases to answer.

Abtex also gave his side noting that he was not the one responsible for the fireworks and he put the blame onto the venue manager.