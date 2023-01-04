Without a doubt, singer Lydia “Jazmine” Nabawanuka is one of the sexiest female artists who are currently trending thanks to her good body shape and her dark-skin color texture.

The singer who doesn’t dread flaunting her body before the camera has several times been appreciated and bashed both in equal measures.

The gorgeous singer has a host of men who always fall for her and would like to at least have a fair share of her goodies.

While speaking about her relationship life, the “Masuka” singer revealed that she could be seeing someone but prefers to keep her love life honestly private.

In the interview on Spark TV, the LJ Music singer was asked to reveal her celebrity crush and she was quick to disclose that her overall crush is Chris Brown.

She noted that if she ever had a chance to meet him, she would first request to work with him on a music project before disclosing her crush on Kizz Daniel and Wizkid.

“I have worked with Kizz Daniel before and I think he can be one since I am still a fan of his music. I also love Wizkid as well but my overall is Chris Brow,” Lydia Jazmine said.

PASS

Artin Pro – brother zoned

Bebe Cool – my mentor

Chameleone – my elder

Bobi Wine – my elder

Alex Muhangi – my boss

BANG

B2C’s Mr. Lee

Spark TV’s Kheem GK