Recently, events promoter Andrew Alfonso Bajjo alias Bajjo Events Klear Process raised a point saying that gate fee collections at concerts in and around Kampala shouldn’t be less than Shs20,000.

His idea was received with mixed reactions from different personalities and stakeholders within the entertainment circles.

Singer Mesach Semakula is one of the artists who has openly showed support for Bajjo’s suggestion by saying that he totally agrees with his opinion.

He backed Bajjo stressing that since everything increased; from the prices of commodities at home, everything went high in the entertainment sector as well in terms of booking venues.

He adds that for someone to organize a concert in town, he needs a lot of finances to foot to the authorities as he broke down the expenses that they encounter.

He gave an example of Spice Diana’s forthcoming concert saying that she could have so far spent Shs100m but when her concert registers a mammoth gathering, people will think that she has made lots of money yet it isn’t true.