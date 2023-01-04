Congratulatory messages are flowing toward singer Eric Opoka alias Mr. Eezzy following a serious step he took in his relationship with his long-term lover and video vixen Kimberly.

The “Tumbiza” sound singer went down on one of his bended knee and popped the “Will Marry Me Question” to his lover.

Kimberly replied positively to Mr. Eezzy’s proposal before kissing and hugging, both in excitement for how far they have come in life.

The two young lovebirds are believed to have met in December 2020, and from that point on, they have lived together to date.

At the moment, their next step is to hold matrimonial functions as Mr. Eezzy will have to be introduced by Kimberly to her parents for a proper and official union.

We wish the two lovebirds all the best in their relationship.