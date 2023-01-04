Reports coming in from different sources indicate how Ugandan singer Karole Kasita has given birth to a healthy baby.

Congratulations are in order for dancehall singer Karole Kasita who is now a new mother to a bouncing baby.

Reports from different sources close to the singer reveal that she welcomed her bundle of joy dropped on Thursday evening.

Just a few days ago, Karole Kasita was treated to a surprise baby shower by her celebrity friends at Meley Impala Hotel in Munyonyo.

It was then revealed that her due date was getting closer with a few rumours suggesting she was to become a mother before the end of 2022.

Information has, however, reached us saying indicating that she welcomed her baby boy at a yet to be disclosed hospital.

The name of the child, hospital where she gave birth, time and identity of the father are still withheld but we shall keep you in the loop.

Karole and her baby are in perfect condition.

(This is developing story and we shall give you more information as it comes in)