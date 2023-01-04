Renowned events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, has asked Juliana Kanyomozi and other artists to stop letting fame influence them into overpricing themselves because it is ruining the industry.

“You have outdone yourself in regard to making promoters bankrupt. You are not a crowd-puller yet you keep asking for Shs15 million,” Bajjo partly said when commenting about Julian Kanyomozi during a chat with the media.

“Honestly speaking, why wouldn’t you take Shs7m to Shs8m? You are the people that have ruined this industry,” he added.

This comes just a few days after Juliana canceled her performance at Joggies Bar “due to the promoter’s failure to provide relevant logistical incentives” for her and the band to stage a live performance.

This is not the first time in recent times that the ‘Nabikoowa’ singer has canceled a show over similar reasons. In April 2022, she did the same for the Jazz Safari Soul and RnB Safari Uganda Baileys Picnic event.

Juliana Kanyomozi speaks out on why she snubbed Jazz Safari event (VIDEO) See more

Bajjo further stressed that local artists need to have realistic demands and stop letting fame get to their heads when pricing their services

He believes that by overpricing their services, musicians are making it hard for promoters to book them and in the end, it is the whole industry that will suffer.

He then evaluated what some artists should be earning for performances, giving examples of Ronald Alimpa, Liam Voice, Mudra, Zex Bilangilangi, Crysto Panda, among others.

Take a gaze at the video below: