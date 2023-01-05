Renowned disk jokey and hypeman DJ Naselow, real name Nasser Mugoya, is nursing wounds after he was attacked and beaten by thugs on Wednesday night.

Through his Twitter account early on Thursday morning, DJ Naselow revealed how he had lost his phone after being attacked by thugs.

He revealed that he was attacked and everything he had on him taken by unidentified people who left him with severe injuries.

“Guys I was attacked by thugs and beaten up from last night everything i had on me has been taken including my phone. I’m nursing severe injuries please pray for me,” his tweet reads.

Tamale Mirundi Jr confirms being thumped by his lover Tasha Namale See more

A look at his timeline reveals that he was among the deejays that performed at the Siesta Passa Passa night at the Kololo-based H20 Bar and Lounge on Thursday.

It is not clear yet where the attack on Naselow happened but we shall be gathering the details regarding the unfortunate happening.

Fellow deejays, artists, celebrities, and fans have wished him a speedy recovery and we send him out thouhghts. Get well soon Naselow!