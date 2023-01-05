Last year in October, singer-turned-politician Hillary Kiyaga a.k.a Dr. Hilderman officially launched “Wokota” studios that he set up in his hometown region.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) member of parliament explained that he set up the studio in an effort to support and empower talents through arts.

Since he is the Arts Shadow Minister, he was optimistic that having faced tough challenges as he made his way into the music industry, the studio in his hometown would help the new generation of artists to ease their works.

However, his dream seems to have been cut out after one of the producers that he had hired allegedly made off with the studio equipment.

The producer who is now on the run is identified as Paul Kakooza alias Producer Drainer Beats and is said to have vanished with the “Wokota’ studio equipment for reasons that are yet to be established.

His phone numbers are currently off as he is unreachable and his whereabouts are still unknown. The hunt for him is still ongoing.

We looking for this Gentleman. He is called Kakooza Paul A.K.A Producer Drainer Beats. He disappeared with our WOKOTA studio equipment and upto now his phones are out of reach. He lives around Kyengera and used to work with SN Records. Dikteta Mark