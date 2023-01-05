Today is set to be a jolly day for singer Sam Bugingo, better known as Jingo Sho, following the exciting news that he is going to be introduced to the parents of his fiancée, Ruth Babirye Mulongo.

The function is going to take place in the areas of Nkooko Njeru, Mukono district where the traditional marital functions are set to happen.

The “Twagala Federal” singer adds that after the introduction ceremony to be held on 7th January, the pair will head to Pastor Robert Kayanja’s church Rubaga Miracle Center to officially tie the knot.

While speaking to the media, Jingo Sho disclosed that he made up his mind to officially settle down with Ruth Babirye Mulongo on grounds that she stuck with him during the tough days until he established himself.

He went ahead to assert that with whatever they have gone through, he had no better way to reward Babirye but to legalise their relationship.

Also Read: Wedding Bells! Jingo Sho plans to tie the knot with his fiancée, Babirye

I decided to make my relationship with Babirye official because she has stood by me from way back in my dark moments even when I was still staying in a house built of timber. Jingo Sho

When she was asked about his ex-lover and baby mama Barbra Nassuwa’s allegations of being a deadbeat dad, he said Nassuwa has since she got to learn that he was in preparations to officially marry Babirye.

When asked if she sends child support to her 22-year-old daughter, he dodged the question and he didn’t give it much attention saying he doesn’t dwell on the past.