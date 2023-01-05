Recho Rey has revealed that hackers had taken over her Facebook page when a photo of herself in a twerking position on a Ugandan currency note was posted online.

“Hey, guys my account is restored now. It was hacked by some hacker,” a statement shared on Recho Rey’s Instagram account reveals.

This comes after angry reactions from critics and other netizens after controversial photos of the rapper were posted and later deleted on her Facebook page.

A photo that was later deleted from Recho Rey’s Facebook page shows her bending over in a twerking pose on the Shs50k Uganda currency note.

Recho Rey in trouble over a photo of her twerking on the national currency note See more

Another photo with the face of the rapper printed on the front of the same banknote was also posted but later deleted.

The photos have since attracted divergent opinions from the public with several criticizing her for disrespecting the Ugandan currency.

Her revelation that her account had been hacked seems to not have been taken in lightly by netizens who believe she is only covering up for a mistake she made knowingly.

If true, she will not be the first local celebrity to lose a social media page to hackers who have then gone ahead to post controversial content.