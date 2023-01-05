Local female rapper Recheal Mirembe a.k.a Recho Rey could be in trouble with authorities after photos of her face and body on the Uganda currency notes were shared on her Facebook page.

A photo that was later deleted from Recho Rey’s Facebook page shows her bending over in a twerking pose on the Shs50k Uganda currency note.

Another photo with the face of the rapper printed on the front of the same banknote was also posted but later deleted.

The photos have since attracted divergent opinions from the public with several criticizing her for disrespecting the Ugandan currency.

Others want the “Who Is She” rapper to be brought to book for altering the look of a national banknote, which they claim is illegal.

Fans attack Recho Rey for asking them not to politicize everything See more

It should be remembered that in 2019 during the presidential political campaigns, the Bank Of Uganda warned that tampering with the currency notes is illegal and attracts serious consequences.

“Bank of Uganda (BoU) is by law the only authority that can issue currency in Uganda and that includes the power to determine the features that can appear on any currency note or coin,” a statement from B.O.U revealed.

“The Bank has noted with concern the several social media postings circulating images of Uganda’s currency notes with handwritten political campaign messages.

“This is to advise members of the public that stamping, writing, and /or markings on currency notes interfere with the security features that are useful in establishing the authenticity of genuine currency notes.

“Stamping, writing/or marking on bank notes or coins also amounts to defacing which exposes the holder of such a note or coin to the risk of loss of its value.

“The public is, therefore, strongly warned against the use of currency notes for any other purpose other than for making or receiving payment(s), and the public is also advised to accept only those notes that bear features as designed by Bank of Uganda.

“Individual(s) involved in the defacing, and/or those accepting defaced notes, risk losing the value of their Banknotes.”