Singer Stecia Mayanja’s mother, Cissy Nakiganda was on Wednesday dragged to Kibuye/Katwe Police station following a land wrangle that she is involved in with her family members and siblings.

The land in question is a 50/50 plot of land that is located in the areas of Kibuye.

Stecia Mayanja’s mother, Cissy Nakiganda explains that the cause of the land wrangle is based on the fact that she demolished the rentals that were constructed on the land reasoning that they were not cashing in well.

She further explained that she demolished the rentals in a bid to establish a new business/sell off the plot of land in order to generate money that she would send to her ailing daughter Stecia Mayanja who is currently in Canada to aid her in paying her medication bills.

However, her effort of trying to establish a new business on the said plot of land has always faced sabotage from her close family relatives and siblings who have done everything in their effort to stop her from achieving her goal.

Cissy Nakiganda’s siblings allege that the land she wants to establish a new project on doesn’t fully belong to her.

She defended herself stressing that the said plot of land was given to her by her mother Joweria Namuli.

She adds that this is not the first time she has been dragged to the Police over the same land but notes that for several times she has always wanted to get loans from the bank, she has faced similar challenges from her relatives.

Stecia Mayanja’s mother is a businesswoman who vends matooke in the Kibuye market and she is known for being an outspoken woman.

She advised her siblings to stop fighting over her property as she openly told them to work hard and afford their own.