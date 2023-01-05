The Uganda Promoters Association has shared a document stipulating the sum of money each and every artist in Uganda should be booked for.

The document accessed by this website indicates the maximum fees at which promoters are going to be hiring various Ugandan artists to perform at any event.

The document is reportedly aimed at protecting their business with all the risks involved and to avoid being overcharged by musicians.

Based to the document released, Bobi Wine is the most expensive artist in Uganda as he goes for Shs20m to have him perform anywhere at a show in Uganda.

Also Read: Mesach Semakula weighs in on Bajjo’s concert gate fee hike

He is followed by David Lutalo at Shs6m, Sheebah Karungi Shs5.5m, Eddy Kenzo Shs5m, Jose Chameleone Shs4m, Winnie Nwagi Shs4m, and Rema Namakula Shs4m.

However, the funny and hilarious thing is that Bebe Cool is valued at Shs1 – 1.5m something which we think won’t sit down well with the Gagamel Boss.

It is reported that all musicians on the list who feel undervalued, have been advised to start booking and organising shows themselves.

The document was signed on by Mukasa Andrew Alfonso alias Bajjo Events, the national coordinator in the Uganda Promoters Association.