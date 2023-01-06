In her birthday message to her lover, Chosen Becky says she has learnt a lot with him and reassures her love to him for the rest of their future together.

Every 6th January is a memorable day in the homsetead of popular singer Rebecca Kukiriza a.k.a Chosen Becky and blogger Dictator Amir.

Today, the latter celebrates his 24th birthday and Chosen Becky has expressed her love for him in a shor message posted on social media.

“I found love in you . And I’ve learnt to love with you . I’ve grown with you and learnt a lot with you . My heart beats for you and it will always do,” she partly says.

“My eyes will always see and open up for your face alone and I will stay blind for any other man . I love you Taata heather and that will last forever. Happy birthday king wange.”

Happy birthday Amir!