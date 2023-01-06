Last month, singer Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre and Sheebah Karungi came under fire following the release of Fred Sebata’s ”Sam Wange” cover which was deemed dull.

Veteran music producer Joe Tabula criticised Daddy Andre and Sheebah for spoiling Fred Sebata’s classic song by re-doing it poorly and in a mediocre manner and advised new producers to respect works of legends.

Since then, neither Daddy Andre nor Sheebah had come public to talk about the matter as both of them waited for the storm to calm down.

While addressing the media recently though, Daddy Andre stressed his point of view.

He explained that he didn’t need to sound like Lord Fred Sebata noting that he was giving the song a new touch and feel.

He also stressed that what he was trying to bring out with Sheebah is to purify or fuse some beats maintaining that the words and style remained the same because the song has a copyright and owner.

When you’re re-doing a song, doesn’t mean that you’re competing. If I wanted to sing like Sebata that means we did it perfect. Now I don’t understand why you come out and critise that we did wrong on that. We just did a cover. On a cover, everyone executes the song the way they want. so it is always upon the person re-doing the song. Daddy Andre

Daddy Andre added that if the owner was upset by their version of the song, he would have sued them for tempering with the oldies and classic jam.