Celebrated Ugandan musician and producer Daddy Andre traveled to London, where he went to shoot a video for his latest collabo with Irene Nabbosa Kroger a.k.a INK dubbed ‘Lwaki Tompa’.

Daddy Andre flew to London, UK, early this week, where he met up with Kroger – a Ugandan musician based in Germany.

Their new music project ‘Lwaki Tompa’, which is being shot by VJ OJ, is a thrilling love song, which will melt the hearts of thousands of people since many of them easily relate with the message in the track.

This video, which is one of the most anticipated studio projects for the new year, will go step farther at reintroducing Irene Kroger onto the Ugandan music scene, after spending quite some time off the radar.

About Irene Kroger

Born Irene Nabbosa, in Najjanankumbi, Makindye division, Irene Kroger grew up from different towns and attended different schools.

Having started singing as a child at school and in church choirs, Irene Kroger over time nurtured a music career that has since seen her become one of Uganda’s renowned artists.

She is married to Mr. Joe Kröger, a German, with whom she has children.

Besides music however, she also has a passion for flying aircraft and is soon to be a pilot, having attended flying school in Germany.

A very enterprising woman, Kroger is also into shipping merchandise from Germany and running a movie company in Uganda, plus operating a furniture outlet in Munyonyo, Kampala, on top of doing some charity work.