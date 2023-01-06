Thursday 5th January 2023 saw seasoned media personality Anita Fabiola Kyarimpa introduce the love of her life Mark Ronald Mubiru to her parents’ home in a colourful traditional Kuhingira ceremony.

The marital function held in the areas of Lweza, Entebbe was attended by family members, relatives, and close friends on an only-invite ticket.

The celebrations went down smoothly with fun and enjoyments for the moment taking centre stage as Anitah Fabiola took a step closer to the holy matrimonial wedding.

Artists including Winnie Nwagi, Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana among others also performed at the function.

Towards the end of the celebrations, Mark Ronald unveiled a gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz – red in colour that he gave to Fabiola for accepting to be his wife.

The gift caught Fabiola by surprise as she couldn’t believe that she had been gifted such a very expensive ride.

The brand new car that Mark Ronald gifted Anitah Fabiola is believed to have cost him a tune of Shs200m.

Congratulations to the couple!