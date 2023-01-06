Recently, DCM Empire singer Mudra D’Viral was asked to mention the artists that he believes did not musicially perform to expection in the year 2022.

He was quick to point out John Blaq as he reasoned that to him he felt like the “Do Dat” singer didn’t live to the billing despite being talented and unique in sound.

Mudra further explained that he recognizes John Blaq’s creativity and talent and hopes he will be more active this year.

I feel like my brother John Blaq has not performed very well this year (2022) but at least I know him. I have ever been with him in the studio and I know what he can do. He is even much more talented than I am. He can do much better in 2023 and he is unique. Mudra

When Mudra’s remarks reached the former Black Magic Entertainment singer’s ears, they didn’t sit well with him.

He responded to the claim saying that those are just Mudra’s thoughts but on his side, he is contented with what he did.

John Blaq adds that he is in his comfortable zone now and under no pressure of releasing new music at all and very glad seeing how far Mudra has come having heeded to his advice on how to go about in the music industry.