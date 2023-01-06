On Thursday 5th January 2023, Anita Fabiola Kyarimpa and Mark Ronald Mubiru edged a step closer to holy matrimony with a glamorous Kuhingira (introduction) ceremony.

Kuhingira also known as Kwanjula is a traditional marriage ceremony that occurs before every wedding where the groom-to-be pays the bride price and any other traditional requirements.

Attended by some of the biggest celebrities including Eddy Kenzo, Spice Diana, Winnie Nwagi, among others, the Kuhingira took place in Lweza, Entebbe.

Fun-filled with a couple of performances, flashy rides, and expensive decor and gifts, the ceremony highlight was when Mark Ronald gave Fabiola a brand-new car.

Check out some of the photos from the event below: (Courtesy of Makula Pictures)