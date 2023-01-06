Bantu Events Africa singer Vyper Ranking kicks off 2023 with the visuals of his collaboration with Winnie Nwagi dubbed ‘Take It Slow’.

2022 was a considerably good year musically for Vyper Ranking as he churned out a couple of banger that his local fanbase enjoyed grooving to.

He intends to keep his foot on the peddle by releasing more exciting music projects this year, the first of which is a collabo with Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi.

For many years, Vyper Ranking has accorded much respect to Nwagi, often referring to her as one of the biggest Ugandan stars.

Speaking to Mbu.ug last year, the dancehall singer noted how he would fancy to work with the self styled Firebaby and his dreams came true.

Produced by Nexo and Artin Pro, ‘Take It Slow’ is a proper dancehall song that will force you onto your feet.

Typical of Vyper Ranking’s style, he relays his dancehall vibes in the flow as Nwagi expresses her strong vocals to add some magic to the strong lyrics.

Visan Magic keeps the visuals simple but with the much required artistry to depict the Riddim Killa’s dancehall vibes.

Take a gaze at the video below: