Singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha who was recently discharged from the hospital had no kind words for his nemesis Bebe Cool as he spoke to the media for the first time since he was bedridden.

The Kingslove entertainment singer went guns blazing against Bebe Cool as he responded to the Gagamel crew boss’ threats to attack him if he doesn’t stop throwing shade towards him.

Speaking about the Bebe Cool list for which he claimed that he would be gifting artists with houses come 2024, King Saha warned that he will win everything plus the one in which he stays with his family and force them out.



He went ahead to claim that Bebe Cool puffs weed and chews miraa adding that he taught them how to do so way back then.

King Saha went on to distance himself from the use of toxic substances as he noted that he quit them since he learned that they were harmful to his health.

King Saha is apparently on bed rest for a period of two weeks as he recovers from what he was battling.

He concluded by saying that he will respond more to Bebe through music that deeply stings his family since he has lots of songs in the studio only waiting to be released.