Singer Sasha Brighton Kalungi has accused Dorothy Shonga of hiring spies to track her with instructions of setting her car ablaze.

Sasha Brighton made the revelations during her interview on Sanyuka TV as she explained how she faced several challenges in her relationship with Habib Shonga, who was then Dorothy Shonga’s ex-lover after the pair had divorced.

The “Kawomeera” singer narrated that the spies Dorothy Shonga hired to set her car ablaze while in it instead felt pity for her and tipped her about what was bound to happen to her dear life.

Sasha Brighton also stressed that Dorothy Shonga acquired her telephone number and used to make threatening phone calls to her.

Shonga’s wife hired people to spy on me, and there was even a time she hired people to set me on fire while I am in my car. The individuals she hired later got in touch with me and told me everything because they felt sorry for me. Sasha Brighton

Sasha Brighton also revealed how Dorothy Shonga and Habib still love each other despite separated publicly by signing divorce papers.

Herbert Shonga officially got married to Dorothy Shonga, both Malawian nationals in Uganda, in December 2016, and the couple divorced in 2019 after Dorothy accused him of infidelity.