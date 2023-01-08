Like a schoolboy ready for the first term, singer Weasel Manizo has a fresh haircut after losing his dreadlocks, a style change that has left a few rumors flying across the gossip corridors.

Since his early teenage life, Weasel Manizo has had dreads on his head. From the days of featuring in his elder brother’s music videos, to a few days ago, that was his look.

However, with the new year, the remaining half of the dynamic Radio and Weasel duo has decided to ditch that old raggamuffin look and he looks quite alright.

On Twitter, the singer shared the photos of him performing with his fresh new haircut and added the caption, “Your fav Uncle no dreads for now.”

Some of his fellow celebrities, fans, and followers were quick to applaud him for taking the decision to change his look while others were barely pleased.

“Uncle weasel looks Fresh without Dreads,” tweeted Liam Voice before Douglas Lwanga added, “Weasel Manizo without dreads looks fresh, do you like the new look?”

The new look has also already birthed a narrative that Weasel could be setting his sights upon a political leadership role in the future and the haircut is the start of rebranding.

Other rumors suggest that it was one of the requests by his lover’s parents before he can embark on marriage preparations for their daughter.

Weasel is yet to reveal his sudden rebrand but we are sure he will soon let us in on his choices. He is not the first artist to lose his dreads after the likes of Bobi Wine, Chameleone, Mowzey Radio (RIP), among others.

Well, what do you think of the new style?