Anita Fabiola says that the gomesi she wore at her Kuhingira ceremony was handstitched from Dolce and Gabbana material that her husband bought for her in Istanbul, Turkey.

On Thursday 5th January 2023, Anita Fabiola Kyarimpa and Mark Ronald Mubiru edged a step closer to holy matrimony with a glamorous Kuhingira (introduction) ceremony.

Several things caught the attention of many at the ceremony including Mark Ronald’s gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz to the Actress and media personality.

The decor and fashion of the guests were also a thing to marvel but Anita Fabiola’s gomesi left several jaws dropping.

Fabiola says that the material that the dress was handstitched from was purchased in Istanbul, Turkey and that it weight over 15kgs plus the waist piece (Kitambala) which weighed 7kgs.

She remembers the entire outfit being a bit too heavy for her to walk around easily in but she is happy about the look.

“On our recent Istanbul trip, my hubby bought me this Dolce & Gabbana Crystal fabric (weighed more than 15kgs) plus this Pure silk fabric (used for kitambala also Dolce & Gabbana & weighed 7kgs).

“It had to be carried around in its own suitcase So when we got to Uganda, Kushona designers handstitched my gomesi for me. Although extremely heavy to walk around in, it was fabulous and my absolute favorite.

“I woke up with lots of cuts and bruises plus chest pain from carrying all the weight around (my mwenda was really heavy too because it was pure Swarovski crystals but not as heavy as gomesi).”