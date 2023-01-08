Ugandan RnB artiste Qute Kaye, real name Ivan Kawuma, says that he lost a lot of friends including his lover when he became addicted to drugs.

Three years ago, renowned singer Qute Kaye walked out of rehabilitation to reestablish his life following recovery from drug addiction.

He has since embarked on a journey to use his life story to empower the youth with encouragement that they do not need to use drugs in their lives.

The former secular singer has also rechanneled his music talent and released a couple of gospel songs praising the Lord and urging his fans to also choose the path of faith in their creator.

During a recent interview with a local YouTuber, the ‘Jinkese’ singer revealed how his love life has also stabilized since leaving rehab.

He noted that he lost his former lover when she discovered that he was addicted to drugs and he cannot blame her for her choices because several of his friends took the same path as well.

“My old lover left me when I disappointed her. When I became addicted to drugs, she had to leave to move on with her life. You cannot blame her for that because so many other of my friends forsook me when I became addicted. Some mocked me and shared terrible pictures of me” Qute Kaye said.

He is, however, grateful that he met another lovely lady after reforming his life and he is living a happy life with her with a great future together in prospect.

“I now have another woman lover. I’ve been out of rehab for three years now and I met her a few years back,” he said before noting that preparation to make their relationship official could be underway in the coming months.

He is also working on new music intended to uplift those seeking hope and relationship advice, all based on his life story.