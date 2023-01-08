The hottest topic in Uganda’s entertainment industry right now is the list that was released indicating fixed booking performance prices for artists at any event around town.

The list was released by events promoter Bajjo indicating that it was agreed on with the members of the National Promoters Association, who later held a press conference and denied his allegations.

While shedding light on the list, promoter Juma Balunywa disclosed that promoters face lots of expenses to organize shows.

In Balunywa’s explanation, he seemed to back up Bajjo’s list as he stressed that the just concluded festive season saw promoters incurring more losses instead of making profits.

The expenses to organize a show are high and that is why most shows feature several artists to spread the cost. This festive season has created more losses for promoters instead of gains. Juma Balunywa

Bajjo’s list sparked bitter remarks from artists as most of them trashed it saying they cannot work or perform at events based on promoters’ set pricing.

Cindy Sanyu claimed since she is somehow doing well, she will organize her own small shows that can bring up to 300 fans to watch instead of being underpaid.