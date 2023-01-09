Dancehall singer Karole Kasita has confirmed giving birth to her first baby, a son who was born on 4th January 2023.

In the past few days, rumors that Karole Kasita gave birth to her first child on the 4th day of this year have been making rounds.

Nothing though had been confirmed by the ‘You You’ singer but those close to her confirmed to Mbu.ug that she had indeed become a mother to a healthy son.

Earlier today, the singer finally confirmed the news through her social media platforms with a beautiful message.

“Been lookin for the right words, right time n right everything buh I’ve still failed to compose myself. Thank you all for your prayers, thank you for the love, for the lovely msgs,” she partly wrote on IG.

“Am literally cryin, am overwhelmed. Above all, thank you God. A king was born, 04/01/23,” she added.

Her fans have since bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Fellow celebrities have also expressed their happiness as the question of who the father of the child is continues to be seen in the comments.

Congratulations again Karole!