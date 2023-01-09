Singer King Saha has urged his fellow celebrities to do whatever is possible and empower their families so that they can be able to survive without them in the picture.

Just recently, the Kingslove singer was bedridden over an undisclosed illness that had his fans worried about his wellbeing.

Despite being bashed by a few of his critics who claimed he was suffering as a consequence of drug abuse, Saha received love from other fellow artistes.

During an interview with the press, he thanked the people who acted fast upon learning about his illness and wished him a quick recovery.

“I thank Chameleone, Sheebah, Gravity Omutujju, Feffe Bussi, Sewa Sewa, Vivian Tendo, and so many other people who rushed to my side when they heard of my illness. Some even shed tears but we are alive, by God’s grace,” Saha said.

When asked what the impact of his demise would be to his family, he noted how they would suffer since he is their backbone.

Through the tough period, King Saha notes that he has learned to be more family oriented and to empower his family members so that they do not have to always solely depend on him.

“It would suffer quite much because I did not expose my family very much to the public. I am the backbone of my family but it also teaches you a lesson to empower your families.

“Somewhere somehow, empower them so that they can support themselves for at least a year after your demise. We need to embark on empowering our families so that they can support us as we support them too.”