The family of the late singer Moses Nakitinjje Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio is gutted by the loss of their grandmother.

The cause of the late singer’s grandmother’s passing is yet to be established as no clear information has been availed.

The burial arrangements are also yet to be disclosed but we promise to keep you posted as we gather more details about the sudden passing of the late Mowzey Radio’s grandmother.

Mowzey Radio breathed his last in 2018 following a bar brawl in which he was involved with a bouncer.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!