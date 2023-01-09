Uganda Police has confirmed that it is on the hunt for the girls that appeared in a video assaulting another female over a man.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the development on Monday evening through his Twitter account.

“Kawempe Police Division is in touch with the victim and suspects have been identified pending arrest. The incident however took place in one of the rentals in Kira Municipality,” Owoyesigyire’s tweet read.

“We shall inform you of the progress on file. Police condemns all acts of torture,” he added.

On Monday, a video of an unidentified female being assaulted by two other ladies made rounds on the internet

In the video, a young-looking girl is cornered in a house by three other females who confront her about dating a man who supposedly belonged to one of them.

They then start harassing her with slaps, hair pulling, and canes as they pour water on her while commanding her to stop seeing the man in question.

The video has since attracted a massive uproar from netizens who kept asking Police to find the culprits and bring them to book for the violent conduct.